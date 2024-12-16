Previous
Sunrise by carole_sandford
Photo 3040

Sunrise

Well it was, once it got over the clouds. This is not far away from home. The warm light is spilling over the grass verges. This was about 08:45.
16th December 2024 16th Dec 24

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
832% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Judith Johnson ace
Wow, this is stunning. At last a proper sunset!
December 16th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
We were taking photos at the same time today.
December 16th, 2024  
Sue Cooper ace
A stunningly beautiful capture. You did well Carole because I guess it didn't look like this for long. Fav.
December 16th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact