Previous
Photo 3040
Sunrise
Well it was, once it got over the clouds. This is not far away from home. The warm light is spilling over the grass verges. This was about 08:45.
16th December 2024
16th Dec 24
3
2
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Tags
sunrise
,
lincs
Judith Johnson
ace
Wow, this is stunning. At last a proper sunset!
December 16th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
We were taking photos at the same time today.
December 16th, 2024
Sue Cooper
ace
A stunningly beautiful capture. You did well Carole because I guess it didn't look like this for long. Fav.
December 16th, 2024
