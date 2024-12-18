Sign up
Previous
Photo 3042
Advent Candle
This year it is a gnome whose hat had the December days on to be burnt down each day until the 24th. Novel & a little bit different.
18th December 2024
18th Dec 24
6
1
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
4434
photos
172
followers
146
following
3035
3036
3037
3038
3039
3040
3041
3042
1312
3039
1313
3040
1314
3041
3042
1315
Tags
candle
,
advent
Michelle
Aww this is so cute, can you reuse it next year?
December 18th, 2024
Danette Thompson
ace
Very festive. Cute candle.
December 18th, 2024
carol white
ace
Very cute and festive
December 18th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
He is fab! I love a gnome especially a Nordic one.
December 18th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
A great fun candle.
December 18th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Fun fun fun
December 18th, 2024
