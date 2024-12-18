Previous
Advent Candle by carole_sandford
Photo 3042

Advent Candle

This year it is a gnome whose hat had the December days on to be burnt down each day until the 24th. Novel & a little bit different.
18th December 2024 18th Dec 24

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
833% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Michelle
Aww this is so cute, can you reuse it next year?
December 18th, 2024  
Danette Thompson ace
Very festive. Cute candle.
December 18th, 2024  
carol white ace
Very cute and festive
December 18th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
He is fab! I love a gnome especially a Nordic one.
December 18th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
A great fun candle.
December 18th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Fun fun fun
December 18th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact