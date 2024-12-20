Previous
Christmas Doddington by carole_sandford
Photo 3043

Christmas Doddington

We went to a Christmas meal with people that Phil volunteers with at this place, in one of their restaurants. Took the opportunity to photograph the unicorn sleigh & the Hall itself all lit up for the festive season.
20th December 2024 20th Dec 24

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Oh WOW
December 20th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
This so beautiful and classy, - A beautiful shot Carole!! fav
December 20th, 2024  
Barb ace
Couldn't be more festive!
December 20th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Wow...Beautifully festive...
December 20th, 2024  
JackieR ace
Ghostly grinchy unicorns !!
December 20th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
December 20th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
A superb festive composition! and a beautiful place!
December 20th, 2024  
Islandgirl ace
Very festive !
December 20th, 2024  
