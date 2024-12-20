Sign up
Previous
Photo 3043
Christmas Doddington
We went to a Christmas meal with people that Phil volunteers with at this place, in one of their restaurants. Took the opportunity to photograph the unicorn sleigh & the Hall itself all lit up for the festive season.
20th December 2024
20th Dec 24
8
7
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
4435
photos
172
followers
146
following
833% complete
3036
3037
3038
3039
3040
3041
3042
3043
3039
1313
3040
1314
3041
3042
1315
3043
Views
18
Comments
8
Fav's
7
Album
Years 1 to 9
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
Tags
christmas
,
lights
,
hall
,
doddington
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Oh WOW
December 20th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
This so beautiful and classy, - A beautiful shot Carole!! fav
December 20th, 2024
Barb
ace
Couldn't be more festive!
December 20th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Wow...Beautifully festive...
December 20th, 2024
JackieR
ace
Ghostly grinchy unicorns !!
December 20th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
December 20th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
A superb festive composition! and a beautiful place!
December 20th, 2024
Islandgirl
ace
Very festive !
December 20th, 2024
