Previous
Photo 3046
Cheers
A shot of my view at the Kings Head , where we went for my Birthday lunch. Played with this in Snapseed & liked the end result.
Looks good on black if you feel inclined…..
22nd December 2024
22nd Dec 24
6
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
4441
photos
172
followers
145
following
834% complete
View this month »
3039
3040
3041
3042
3043
3044
3045
3046
Latest from all albums
1315
3043
3044
1316
3045
1317
3046
1318
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
6
Fav's
2
Album
Years 1 to 9
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
meal
,
birthday
,
head
,
kings
Beverley
ace
Lovely… super colours & detail.
Wishing you a wonderful birthday, with days of celebrations…
December 22nd, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
This is so lovely and creative.
December 22nd, 2024
Steve Chappell
ace
Lovely shot and nice edit
December 22nd, 2024
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely shot😊
December 22nd, 2024
Sue Cooper
ace
That's a great shot and editing and yes it does look good on black. Fav.
December 22nd, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Lovely shot and edit ! and wishing you a fab day on your birthday ! xx
December 22nd, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
