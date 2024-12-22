Previous
Cheers by carole_sandford
Cheers

A shot of my view at the Kings Head , where we went for my Birthday lunch. Played with this in Snapseed & liked the end result.
Looks good on black if you feel inclined…..
Carole Sandford

Beverley ace
Lovely… super colours & detail.
Wishing you a wonderful birthday, with days of celebrations…
December 22nd, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
This is so lovely and creative.
December 22nd, 2024  
Steve Chappell ace
Lovely shot and nice edit
December 22nd, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely shot😊
December 22nd, 2024  
Sue Cooper ace
That's a great shot and editing and yes it does look good on black. Fav.
December 22nd, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Lovely shot and edit ! and wishing you a fab day on your birthday ! xx
December 22nd, 2024  
