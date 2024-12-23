Previous
Me at 63 by carole_sandford
Me at 63

I didn’t take a photo today, until this “I need a photo” shot. I don’t do selfies very often, but I thought this one would do……
23rd December 2024

Carole Sandford

Photo Details

Beverley ace
You look beautiful, age is just a number …we’re as young as we feel.
December 23rd, 2024  
KV ace
Pretty awesome selfie... nice light in your eyes... you have a beautiful smile.
December 23rd, 2024  
Casablanca ace
You look gorgeous and a lovely twinkle in your eye too 🥰
December 23rd, 2024  
Judith Johnson ace
Lovely portrait
December 23rd, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely
December 23rd, 2024  
Pat Knowles ace
Yes a very definite twinkle Carole! Lovely although I do t think we ever like our selfies! You are only a youngster believe me!
December 23rd, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A lovely selfie with a twinkle in your eyes , and I simply agree with @happypat 's comment - you certainly are only a youngster yet !!
December 23rd, 2024  
