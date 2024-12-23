Sign up
Previous
Photo 3047
Me at 63
I didn’t take a photo today, until this “I need a photo” shot. I don’t do selfies very often, but I thought this one would do……
23rd December 2024
23rd Dec 24
7
4
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
4443
photos
172
followers
145
following
834% complete
3040
3041
3042
3043
3044
3045
3046
3047
3044
1316
3045
1317
3046
1318
3047
1319
Views
15
Comments
7
Fav's
4
Album
Years 1 to 9
Tags
selfie
Beverley
ace
You look beautiful, age is just a number …we’re as young as we feel.
December 23rd, 2024
KV
ace
Pretty awesome selfie... nice light in your eyes... you have a beautiful smile.
December 23rd, 2024
Casablanca
ace
You look gorgeous and a lovely twinkle in your eye too 🥰
December 23rd, 2024
Judith Johnson
ace
Lovely portrait
December 23rd, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Lovely
December 23rd, 2024
Pat Knowles
ace
Yes a very definite twinkle Carole! Lovely although I do t think we ever like our selfies! You are only a youngster believe me!
December 23rd, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A lovely selfie with a twinkle in your eyes , and I simply agree with
@happypat
's comment - you certainly are only a youngster yet !!
December 23rd, 2024
