Previous
My Tree by carole_sandford
Photo 3050

My Tree

On our way back from the beach yesterday we went past my Tree. The sun had just gone down & the little bits of cloud were coloured very nicely.
26th December 2024 26th Dec 24

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
835% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Amazing capture and the sky is amazing
December 27th, 2024  
Phil Sandford ace
Definitely ‘your tree’
December 27th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
December 27th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautiful
December 27th, 2024  
Babs ace
I do love your favorite tree fav
December 27th, 2024  
Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
Truly a lovely capture
December 27th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful shot and I love the shape of the tree.
December 27th, 2024  
Susan Klassen ace
Beautiful capture and scenery! Love the sky!
December 27th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful !
December 27th, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
Excellent!
December 27th, 2024  
Kathy A ace
Aways nice to see your tree, great sky too
December 27th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact