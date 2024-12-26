Sign up
Photo 3050
My Tree
On our way back from the beach yesterday we went past my Tree. The sun had just gone down & the little bits of cloud were coloured very nicely.
26th December 2024
26th Dec 24
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Photo Details
Tags
tree
sky
my
evening
Corinne C
ace
Amazing capture and the sky is amazing
December 27th, 2024
Phil Sandford
ace
Definitely ‘your tree’
December 27th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
December 27th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Beautiful
December 27th, 2024
Babs
ace
I do love your favorite tree fav
December 27th, 2024
Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
Truly a lovely capture
December 27th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Beautiful shot and I love the shape of the tree.
December 27th, 2024
Susan Klassen
ace
Beautiful capture and scenery! Love the sky!
December 27th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful !
December 27th, 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
Excellent!
December 27th, 2024
Kathy A
ace
Aways nice to see your tree, great sky too
December 27th, 2024
