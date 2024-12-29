Sign up
Previous
Photo 3053
….and another one
I don’t have a photo for today, so another seal it is.
29th December 2024
29th Dec 24
7
2
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Photo Details
Views
23
Comments
7
Fav's
2
Album
Years 1 to 9
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
25th December 2024 2:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
coast
,
seal
Beverley
ace
And such beautiful seal… so beautiful
Lovely reflections in his eyes…
December 29th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Sweet
December 29th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
So lovely.
December 29th, 2024
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
nice!
December 29th, 2024
Sue Cooper
ace
A great shot. You've got some brilliant ones of the seals. Fav.
December 29th, 2024
Barb
ace
Pretty seal!
December 29th, 2024
Michelle
Adorable!
December 29th, 2024
