Previous
….and another one by carole_sandford
Photo 3053

….and another one

I don’t have a photo for today, so another seal it is.
29th December 2024 29th Dec 24

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
836% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beverley ace
And such beautiful seal… so beautiful
Lovely reflections in his eyes…
December 29th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Sweet
December 29th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
So lovely.
December 29th, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
nice!
December 29th, 2024  
Sue Cooper ace
A great shot. You've got some brilliant ones of the seals. Fav.
December 29th, 2024  
Barb ace
Pretty seal!
December 29th, 2024  
Michelle
Adorable!
December 29th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact