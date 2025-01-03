Sign up
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Previous
Photo 3058
Winter Sun…
…. above & reflecting on the lake, in Hartsholme Park. I think it gives a feeling of how cold it was/is. Lots of snow & ice warnings in place for the weekend!
3rd January 2025
3rd Jan 25
3
2
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
3051
3052
3053
3054
3055
3056
3057
3058
1325
3055
3056
3057
1326
3058
1327
79
Views
17
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
Years 1 to 9
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
2nd January 2025 12:41pm
Michelle
Lovely capture, I love the reflections on the lake
January 3rd, 2025
Kate
ace
Nice light…it’s getting colder here as well.
January 3rd, 2025
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely photo 😊
January 3rd, 2025
