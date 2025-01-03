Previous
Winter Sun… by carole_sandford
Photo 3058

Winter Sun…

…. above & reflecting on the lake, in Hartsholme Park. I think it gives a feeling of how cold it was/is. Lots of snow & ice warnings in place for the weekend!
3rd January 2025 3rd Jan 25

Carole Sandford

@carole_sandford
Michelle
Lovely capture, I love the reflections on the lake
January 3rd, 2025  
Kate ace
Nice light…it’s getting colder here as well.
January 3rd, 2025  
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely photo 😊
January 3rd, 2025  
