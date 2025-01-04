Previous
Hartsholme Lake

Seen from a different side. Low winter sun & reflections
4th January 2025 4th Jan 25

Carole Sandford

@carole_sandford
Beverley
Very beautiful…
January 4th, 2025  
Judith Johnson
Super light and reflections
January 4th, 2025  
Susan Wakely
Great reflections.
January 4th, 2025  
Lisa Brown
beautiful composition. I like the dark colors against the bright as well
January 4th, 2025  
Babs
So peaceful.
January 4th, 2025  
Pat Knowles
That water looks wonderful…..it’s glowing!
January 4th, 2025  
Kerry McCarthy
Pretty scene.
January 4th, 2025  
