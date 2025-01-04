Sign up
Previous
Photo 3059
Hartsholme Lake
Seen from a different side. Low winter sun & reflections
4th January 2025
4th Jan 25
7
2
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
4466
photos
174
followers
146
following
3052
3053
3054
3055
3056
3057
3058
3059
3056
3057
1326
3058
1327
79
3059
1328
Views
16
Comments
7
Fav's
2
Album
Years 1 to 9
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
2nd January 2025 2:45pm
Tags
lake
,
hartsholme
Beverley
ace
Very beautiful…
January 4th, 2025
Judith Johnson
ace
Super light and reflections
January 4th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Great reflections.
January 4th, 2025
Lisa Brown
ace
beautiful composition. I like the dark colors against the bright as well
January 4th, 2025
Babs
ace
So peaceful.
January 4th, 2025
Pat Knowles
ace
That water looks wonderful…..it’s glowing!
January 4th, 2025
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Pretty scene.
January 4th, 2025
