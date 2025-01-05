Previous
Gulls Galore by carole_sandford
Photo 3060

Gulls Galore

Someone was feeding the ducks & the gulls were making sure they were getting their fair share! They make quiet noise!
5th January 2025 5th Jan 25

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
838% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Opportunists when food available.
January 5th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact