Previous
Photo 3062
Chaffinch
We seem to have a lot of these birds, as well as Blue Tits & Green Finches. I love the colours & markings of the Chaffinches.
7th January 2025
7th Jan 25
7
4
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
7
Fav's
4
Album
Years 1 to 9
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
2nd January 2025 10:29am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
garden
,
chaffinch
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So pretty and a lovely high tone capture !
January 7th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely fluffed up little bird.
January 7th, 2025
Sue Cooper
ace
They're such pretty birds, especially the males. A lovely shot.
January 7th, 2025
Beverley
ace
So pretty… lovely colours
January 7th, 2025
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
oooh very nice
January 7th, 2025
Barb
ace
What a beautiful bird!
January 7th, 2025
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Cool looking bird. I've never seen one. Nice shot.
January 7th, 2025
