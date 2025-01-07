Previous
Chaffinch by carole_sandford
Photo 3062

Chaffinch

We seem to have a lot of these birds, as well as Blue Tits & Green Finches. I love the colours & markings of the Chaffinches.
7th January 2025 7th Jan 25

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
838% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
So pretty and a lovely high tone capture !
January 7th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely fluffed up little bird.
January 7th, 2025  
Sue Cooper ace
They're such pretty birds, especially the males. A lovely shot.
January 7th, 2025  
Beverley ace
So pretty… lovely colours
January 7th, 2025  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oooh very nice
January 7th, 2025  
Barb ace
What a beautiful bird!
January 7th, 2025  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Cool looking bird. I've never seen one. Nice shot.
January 7th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact