Previous
Photo 3063
Brrrrr
Barely above freezing today & remaining very cold for the next few days. This was the view down our street this morning.
8th January 2025
8th Jan 25
6
1
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
4472
photos
175
followers
147
following
3056
3057
3058
3059
3060
3061
3062
3063
3059
1328
1329
3060
3061
3062
1330
3063
Tags
cold
,
freezing
,
brrrr
Barb
ace
Looks very wintry! I like the roof outlines and their compositions. Are most various sorts of tile?
January 8th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
@bjywamer
yes Barb, some are flat & some are ridged.
January 8th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Brrrr! been like that most of the day here with the temps barely reaching beyond freezing all day !!!
January 8th, 2025
Barb
ace
@carole_sandford
Much more interesting-looking than most of our roofing materials!
January 8th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Super frosty shot…
January 8th, 2025
Michelle
Brrr makes me feel cold looking at this!
January 8th, 2025
