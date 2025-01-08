Previous
Brrrrr by carole_sandford
Photo 3063

Brrrrr

Barely above freezing today & remaining very cold for the next few days. This was the view down our street this morning.
8th January 2025 8th Jan 25

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
839% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Barb ace
Looks very wintry! I like the roof outlines and their compositions. Are most various sorts of tile?
January 8th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
@bjywamer yes Barb, some are flat & some are ridged.
January 8th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Brrrr! been like that most of the day here with the temps barely reaching beyond freezing all day !!!
January 8th, 2025  
Barb ace
@carole_sandford Much more interesting-looking than most of our roofing materials!
January 8th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Super frosty shot…
January 8th, 2025  
Michelle
Brrr makes me feel cold looking at this!
January 8th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact