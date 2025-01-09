Sign up
Previous
Photo 3064
Carrilon
Had to take a trip to Loughborough ( my home town) this morning, to sort out some admin in respect of family members. The carrion is a memorial to the towns fallen of WW1 & WW2. It stands in Queens Park near to the centre of town.
9th January 2025
9th Jan 25
6
2
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Views
6
Comments
6
Fav's
2
Years 1 to 9
iPhone 16 Pro
9th January 2025 10:07am
carillon
,
loughborough
Susan Wakely
ace
Great memorial.
January 9th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Beautiful striking photo… wonderful sunshine and amazing memorial. Love the colours.
January 9th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Wonderful capture of this great memorial
January 9th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Gorgeous sunshine on the building
January 9th, 2025
Casablanca
ace
Ooh I didn’t know they had one there. Nice one. Hope your admin trip was successful.
January 9th, 2025
Jo Worboys
I know this from when I was small ( quite a few years ago ! ) It hasn't changed at all
January 9th, 2025
