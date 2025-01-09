Previous
Carrilon by carole_sandford
Carrilon

Had to take a trip to Loughborough ( my home town) this morning, to sort out some admin in respect of family members. The carrion is a memorial to the towns fallen of WW1 & WW2. It stands in Queens Park near to the centre of town.
9th January 2025 9th Jan 25

Carole Sandford

Susan Wakely ace
Great memorial.
January 9th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Beautiful striking photo… wonderful sunshine and amazing memorial. Love the colours.
January 9th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Wonderful capture of this great memorial
January 9th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Gorgeous sunshine on the building
January 9th, 2025  
Casablanca ace
Ooh I didn’t know they had one there. Nice one. Hope your admin trip was successful.
January 9th, 2025  
Jo Worboys
I know this from when I was small ( quite a few years ago ! ) It hasn't changed at all
January 9th, 2025  
