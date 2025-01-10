Sign up
Previous
Photo 3065
Heading in….
… to the bank, because she thinks we have food!
10th January 2025
10th Jan 25
9
4
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
4476
photos
174
followers
146
following
839% complete
3058
3059
3060
3061
3062
3063
3064
3065
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
9
Fav's
4
Album
Years 1 to 9
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
2nd January 2025 2:43pm
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
duck
,
hartsholme
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
January 10th, 2025
moni kozi
Exquisite shot!
January 10th, 2025
Rob Z
ace
Such a lovely image of her in action.
January 10th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Sweet opportunist.
January 10th, 2025
carol white
ace
A lovely capture. Fav 😊
January 10th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Beautiful…
January 10th, 2025
Judith Johnson
ace
Super clarity, ripples and reflections
January 10th, 2025
Jo Worboys
Such great detail even in the reflection, is this your new camera Carole? Super shot
January 10th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
@365projectorgjoworboys
yes Jo it is, I’m really quite impressed with it, the clarity is very good.
January 10th, 2025
