Heading in…. by carole_sandford
Photo 3065

Heading in….

… to the bank, because she thinks we have food!
10th January 2025 10th Jan 25

Carole Sandford

Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
January 10th, 2025  
moni kozi
Exquisite shot!
January 10th, 2025  
Rob Z ace
Such a lovely image of her in action.
January 10th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Sweet opportunist.
January 10th, 2025  
carol white ace
A lovely capture. Fav 😊
January 10th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Beautiful…
January 10th, 2025  
Judith Johnson ace
Super clarity, ripples and reflections
January 10th, 2025  
Jo Worboys
Such great detail even in the reflection, is this your new camera Carole? Super shot
January 10th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
@365projectorgjoworboys yes Jo it is, I’m really quite impressed with it, the clarity is very good.
January 10th, 2025  
