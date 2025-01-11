Previous
Ice Crystals. by carole_sandford
Photo 3066

Ice Crystals.

The cold weather continues. Got up the morning to a hoar frost. Beautiful ice crystals
11th January 2025 11th Jan 25

Carole Sandford

Casablanca ace
Fabulous crystals
January 11th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Beautiful crystals
January 11th, 2025  
KV ace
Super detail and clarity.
January 11th, 2025  
carol white ace
Beautiful crystals.. Fav 😊
January 11th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Beautiful capture of the crystal.
January 11th, 2025  
Michelle
Beautiful detailed capture
January 11th, 2025  
