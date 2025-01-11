Sign up
Previous
Photo 3066
Ice Crystals.
The cold weather continues. Got up the morning to a hoar frost. Beautiful ice crystals
11th January 2025
11th Jan 25
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Tags
ice
,
frost
,
crystals
,
hoar
Casablanca
ace
Fabulous crystals
January 11th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Beautiful crystals
January 11th, 2025
KV
ace
Super detail and clarity.
January 11th, 2025
carol white
ace
Beautiful crystals.. Fav 😊
January 11th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Beautiful capture of the crystal.
January 11th, 2025
Michelle
Beautiful detailed capture
January 11th, 2025
