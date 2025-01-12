Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3067
Bullfinch
Not the sharpest, but I was quite excited to catch this bullfinch. It’s not a regular to our garden, but you can’t miss him, such a colourful character!
12th January 2025
12th Jan 25
3
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
4479
photos
174
followers
146
following
840% complete
View this month »
3060
3061
3062
3063
3064
3065
3066
3067
Latest from all albums
3063
3064
1331
3065
1332
3066
3067
1333
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
Years 1 to 9
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
12th January 2025 9:31am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
unusual
,
bullfinch
Phil Sandford
ace
I last saw a Bullfinch in the garden a few years ago, again hen it was very cold. I wonder if they’re like the Redwings and Fieldfares that generally stick to meadows and fields but come to gardens when food is scarce? He’s very recognisable with that puffed up orange chest.
January 12th, 2025
Sue Cooper
ace
That's fabulous Carole, I'm so pleased and excited for you. The males are absolutely stunning. We get them occasionally and it's always a treat. I get the feeling you're like me in that your camera is always handy for moments like this. Fav.
January 12th, 2025
Jo Worboys
Wonderful capture Carole
January 12th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close