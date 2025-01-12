Previous
Bullfinch by carole_sandford
Bullfinch

Not the sharpest, but I was quite excited to catch this bullfinch. It’s not a regular to our garden, but you can’t miss him, such a colourful character!
12th January 2025 12th Jan 25

Carole Sandford

@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Phil Sandford ace
I last saw a Bullfinch in the garden a few years ago, again hen it was very cold. I wonder if they’re like the Redwings and Fieldfares that generally stick to meadows and fields but come to gardens when food is scarce? He’s very recognisable with that puffed up orange chest.
January 12th, 2025  
Sue Cooper ace
That's fabulous Carole, I'm so pleased and excited for you. The males are absolutely stunning. We get them occasionally and it's always a treat. I get the feeling you're like me in that your camera is always handy for moments like this. Fav.
January 12th, 2025  
Jo Worboys
Wonderful capture Carole
January 12th, 2025  
