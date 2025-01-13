Sign up
Previous
Photo 3068
Repeating patterns
The petals, repeating the same shape. A close up of a flower from the supermarket.
13th January 2025
13th Jan 25
5
9
Carole Sandford
Tags
flower
,
repeat
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Beautiful repetition
January 13th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
Wonderful frame filler.
January 13th, 2025
Casablanca
ace
Mesmerising
January 13th, 2025
Rob Z
ace
Marvellous
January 13th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Sooo beautiful
January 13th, 2025
