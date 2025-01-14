Previous
Gerbera Still Life by carole_sandford
Photo 3069

Gerbera Still Life

So, I had to have a bit of a play with some of the flowers from last weeks shop. I love Gerberas they are so photogenic. I liked this presentation that I managed to create ( I’m not a flower arranger!).
14th January 2025 14th Jan 25

Carole Sandford

@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Phil Sandford
Stunning
January 14th, 2025  
gloria jones
Beautiful!
January 14th, 2025  
Susan Wakely
Lovely.
January 14th, 2025  
Michelle
Beautiful
January 14th, 2025  
Rick Aubin
Great color off the white backdrop!
January 14th, 2025  
