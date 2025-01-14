Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3069
Gerbera Still Life
So, I had to have a bit of a play with some of the flowers from last weeks shop. I love Gerberas they are so photogenic. I liked this presentation that I managed to create ( I’m not a flower arranger!).
14th January 2025
14th Jan 25
5
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
4483
photos
174
followers
146
following
840% complete
View this month »
3062
3063
3064
3065
3066
3067
3068
3069
Latest from all albums
1332
3066
3067
1333
3068
1334
3069
1335
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
5
Fav's
4
Album
Years 1 to 9
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
gerbera
Phil Sandford
ace
Stunning
January 14th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Beautiful!
January 14th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely.
January 14th, 2025
Michelle
Beautiful
January 14th, 2025
Rick Aubin
ace
Great color off the white backdrop!
January 14th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close