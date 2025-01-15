Previous
Hackthorn in the mist

Today has mostly been misty/foggy, but about 2:30pm the sun appeared. I took a drive up the road to Hackthorn. The sun was starting to set when I got there & the mist was starting to roll back in, as you can see here.
15th January 2025 15th Jan 25

Carole Sandford

@carole_sandford
Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd
How glorious is this, with its golden tones and the descending mist around the waters - Simply lovely fav.
January 15th, 2025  
Phil Howcroft
this is really beautiful Carole , the mist is magical and the golden glow is the icing on the cake
January 15th, 2025  
Susan Wakely
Beautiful.
January 15th, 2025  
Kartia
So worth the drive! Instant Fav but I can’t decide which shot I like the most! 😍
January 15th, 2025  
JackieR
Beautiful misty scene
January 15th, 2025  
gloria jones
Fabulous atmospheric capture
January 15th, 2025  
