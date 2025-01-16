Sign up
Previous
Photo 3071
Mrs Woody
The Woodpecker isn’t in the garden for that long, so you have to be quick! Quite pleased with this capture.
16th January 2025
16th Jan 25
4
3
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
4487
photos
175
followers
148
following
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
Years 1 to 9
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
16th January 2025 12:38pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
garden
,
female
,
woodpecker
Joan Robillard
ace
Fabulous
January 16th, 2025
carol white
ace
A lovely close up capture. Fav 😊
January 16th, 2025
Liz Milne
ace
Super!
January 16th, 2025
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Super capture fv!
January 16th, 2025
