The Lady on the Lake. by carole_sandford
Photo 3072

The Lady on the Lake.

Preening Lady on the lake, or at least she was before I took this. The two males were chasing each other around & the Lady was not bothered by either, choosing to continue with her ablutions on the branch in the water.
17th January 2025 17th Jan 25

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Now well groomed and thinking - you silly boys playing around !!!
January 17th, 2025  
Michelle
Definitely 'queen' of the castle!
January 17th, 2025  
Judith Johnson ace
What a super shot, with lovely lighting and reflections
January 17th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Sooo beautiful the reflections are stunning too. Wonderful capture
January 17th, 2025  
carol white ace
A lovely capture. Fav 😊
January 17th, 2025  
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely pic😊
January 17th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
