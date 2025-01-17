Sign up
Previous
Photo 3072
The Lady on the Lake.
Preening Lady on the lake, or at least she was before I took this. The two males were chasing each other around & the Lady was not bothered by either, choosing to continue with her ablutions on the branch in the water.
17th January 2025
17th Jan 25
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Photo Details
Taken
15th January 2025 3:47pm
Tags
ducks
,
mallards
,
hackthorn
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Now well groomed and thinking - you silly boys playing around !!!
January 17th, 2025
Michelle
Definitely 'queen' of the castle!
January 17th, 2025
Judith Johnson
ace
What a super shot, with lovely lighting and reflections
January 17th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Sooo beautiful the reflections are stunning too. Wonderful capture
January 17th, 2025
carol white
ace
A lovely capture. Fav 😊
January 17th, 2025
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely pic😊
January 17th, 2025
