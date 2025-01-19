Previous
Moorhen

I seem to have a bit of bird theme at the moment. We had a moorhen in the garden in the week. We had one quite a few times in the summer, but haven’t seen one for a while.
Carole Sandford

Casablanca ace
I love watching them walk. Very John Cleese!
January 19th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
@casablanca 😂 yeah their knees are kind of backwards.
January 19th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
January 19th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a lovely visitor and capture ! fav
January 19th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Cute. Have you a pond close by?
January 19th, 2025  
Oli Lindenskov
Nice pic👍
January 19th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
@wakelys we don’t have one, but there is a bit of medieval stream that borders next doors back garden.
January 19th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Stunning capture… very beautiful
January 19th, 2025  
Peter Dulis ace
Cute
January 19th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautiful blue and orange
January 19th, 2025  
