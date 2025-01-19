Sign up
Previous
Photo 3074
Moorhen
I seem to have a bit of bird theme at the moment. We had a moorhen in the garden in the week. We had one quite a few times in the summer, but haven’t seen one for a while.
19th January 2025
19th Jan 25
10
3
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
4490
photos
176
followers
148
following
842% complete
3067
3068
3069
3070
3071
3072
3073
3074
1335
3070
1336
3071
1337
3072
3073
3074
Views
19
Comments
10
Fav's
3
Album
Years 1 to 9
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
15th January 2025 10:10am
Tags
garden
,
moorhen
Casablanca
ace
I love watching them walk. Very John Cleese!
January 19th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
@casablanca
😂 yeah their knees are kind of backwards.
January 19th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
January 19th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a lovely visitor and capture ! fav
January 19th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Cute. Have you a pond close by?
January 19th, 2025
Oli Lindenskov
Nice pic👍
January 19th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
@wakelys
we don’t have one, but there is a bit of medieval stream that borders next doors back garden.
January 19th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Stunning capture… very beautiful
January 19th, 2025
Peter Dulis
ace
Cute
January 19th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Beautiful blue and orange
January 19th, 2025
