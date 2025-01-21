Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3076
Cold Sunset
On my way home from Waddington, I could see the sun sinking lower in my rear view mirror. Hoping that it would hang around until I got to a place I knew of to stop. It did! think it looks very cold - it was actually 5°C, but felt colder
21st January 2025
21st Jan 25
8
6
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
4494
photos
176
followers
148
following
842% complete
View this month »
3069
3070
3071
3072
3073
3074
3075
3076
Latest from all albums
1337
3072
3073
3074
3075
1338
3076
1339
Photo Details
Views
24
Comments
8
Fav's
6
Album
Years 1 to 9
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
sunset
,
cold
Barb
ace
Absolutely beautiful!
January 21st, 2025
Phil Sandford
ace
Stunning
January 21st, 2025
Beverley
ace
Sooo beautiful…gorgeous colours
January 21st, 2025
KV
ace
Love the colors in this image and the sense of space gives it a feeling of freedom.
January 21st, 2025
Rob Z
ace
That was definitely worth a stop - it's gorgeous.
January 21st, 2025
Monica
Beautiful sunset
January 21st, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely rural scene.
January 21st, 2025
Denise Wood
FAVtastic :)
January 21st, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close