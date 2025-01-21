Previous
Cold Sunset by carole_sandford
Photo 3076

Cold Sunset

On my way home from Waddington, I could see the sun sinking lower in my rear view mirror. Hoping that it would hang around until I got to a place I knew of to stop. It did! think it looks very cold - it was actually 5°C, but felt colder
21st January 2025 21st Jan 25

Carole Sandford

@carole_sandford
Barb ace
Absolutely beautiful!
January 21st, 2025  
Phil Sandford ace
Stunning
January 21st, 2025  
Beverley ace
Sooo beautiful…gorgeous colours
January 21st, 2025  
KV ace
Love the colors in this image and the sense of space gives it a feeling of freedom.
January 21st, 2025  
Rob Z ace
That was definitely worth a stop - it's gorgeous.
January 21st, 2025  
Monica
Beautiful sunset
January 21st, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely rural scene.
January 21st, 2025  
Denise Wood
FAVtastic :)
January 21st, 2025  
