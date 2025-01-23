Previous
Reflecting by carole_sandford
Photo 3078

Reflecting

Taken a couple of weeks ago but not used. Another grey day with some rain & a storm on its way from the Atlantic, so no photo today.
23rd January 2025 23rd Jan 25

Carole Sandford

@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Photo Details

Stunning photo… so still with beautiful reflections.
January 23rd, 2025  
Lovely reflections.
January 23rd, 2025  
