Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3079
In the Centre
A frame full of red today. The centre of one of our amaryllis flowers. Quite dramatic I thought. Best seen on black.
24th January 2025
24th Jan 25
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
4498
photos
176
followers
149
following
843% complete
View this month »
3072
3073
3074
3075
3076
3077
3078
3079
Latest from all albums
3075
1338
3076
1339
3077
80
3078
3079
Photo Details
Views
23
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Years 1 to 9
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
24th January 2025 3:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
amaryllis
,
centre
carol white
ace
A lovely macro shot. Fav 😊
January 24th, 2025
moni kozi
Holy baloney! This looks stunning. I accidentally viewed it in b&w and I can't decide how I like it better
January 24th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close