Blowing in the Wind

The squirrel appears to be keeping quite low on the fence, but it was windy & his furry tail was ruffled. A bit of nice bokeh behind him too.
25th January 2025 25th Jan 25

Carole Sandford

ace
Beverley ace
Lovely photo… what a calm squirrel & great bokeh
January 25th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely capture and very nice bokeh
January 25th, 2025  
Loopy-Lou
Love squirrels, lovely capture
January 25th, 2025  
Liz Milne ace
Lovely squirrel picture!
January 25th, 2025  
Michelle
He looks like he’s clinging on for dear life!
January 25th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Yes keeping low in the storm ! A lovely capture and yes a nice soft bokeh background ! fav
January 25th, 2025  
