Previous
Photo 3080
Blowing in the Wind
The squirrel appears to be keeping quite low on the fence, but it was windy & his furry tail was ruffled. A bit of nice bokeh behind him too.
25th January 2025
25th Jan 25
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Photo Details
Album
Years 1 to 9
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
24th January 2025 3:26pm
Tags
squirrel
garden
Beverley
ace
Lovely photo… what a calm squirrel & great bokeh
January 25th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Lovely capture and very nice bokeh
January 25th, 2025
Loopy-Lou
Love squirrels, lovely capture
January 25th, 2025
Liz Milne
ace
Lovely squirrel picture!
January 25th, 2025
Michelle
He looks like he’s clinging on for dear life!
January 25th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Yes keeping low in the storm ! A lovely capture and yes a nice soft bokeh background ! fav
January 25th, 2025
