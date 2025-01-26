Previous
Work in Progress by carole_sandford
Photo 3081

Work in Progress

It’s been a very rainy day today, so I have been working on the above project. It’s a London picture & you be able to see a red double decker bus taking shape.
26th January 2025 26th Jan 25

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
844% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
January 26th, 2025  
Beverley ace
A lovely project, so relaxing too.
January 27th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact