Photo 3081
Work in Progress
It’s been a very rainy day today, so I have been working on the above project. It’s a London picture & you be able to see a red double decker bus taking shape.
26th January 2025
26th Jan 25
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Tags
project
,
cross
,
stitch
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
January 26th, 2025
Beverley
ace
A lovely project, so relaxing too.
January 27th, 2025
