Previous
Photo 3083
Hartsholme Lake
No photo today as I have been care home visiting out of county & it’s done nothing but rain! So one from earlier in the month.
28th January 2025
28th Jan 25
6
2
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
6
Fav's
2
Album
Years 1 to 9
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
2nd January 2025 1:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
lake
,
hartsholme
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a delightful scenic view of the calm waters, reflections and the birds just lazily dotting around in the water ! fav .
January 28th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice
January 28th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Very beautiful, gorgeous reflections & light.
January 28th, 2025
Pat Knowles
ace
Glad you saved this it’s so tranquil & love the reflections & birds.
January 28th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
A popular place for the birds.
January 28th, 2025
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely photo😊👍
January 28th, 2025
