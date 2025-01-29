Sign up
Previous
Photo 3084
Hellebore 1
These flowers do mostly hang downwards, this one however was showing off its inner beauty!
29th January 2025
29th Jan 25
5
1
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
4504
photos
176
followers
150
following
3077
3078
3079
3080
3081
3082
3083
3084
3078
3079
3080
3081
3082
3083
3084
1340
Views
12
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
Years 1 to 9
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
29th January 2025 12:53pm
Tags
garden
,
1
,
hellebore
Judith Johnson
ace
So beautiful. I love the colour
January 29th, 2025
Pat Knowles
ace
Much nicer than my white one!
January 29th, 2025
Peter Dulis
ace
sweet
January 29th, 2025
Phil Howcroft
ace
a beautiful splash of garden colour in the dark winter days
January 29th, 2025
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely pic😊
January 29th, 2025
