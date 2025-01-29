Previous
Hellebore 1 by carole_sandford
Photo 3084

Hellebore 1

These flowers do mostly hang downwards, this one however was showing off its inner beauty!
29th January 2025 29th Jan 25

Carole Sandford

August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Judith Johnson ace
So beautiful. I love the colour
January 29th, 2025  
Pat Knowles ace
Much nicer than my white one!
January 29th, 2025  
Peter Dulis ace
sweet
January 29th, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
a beautiful splash of garden colour in the dark winter days
January 29th, 2025  
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely pic😊
January 29th, 2025  
