Opposing Pass by carole_sandford
Photo 3086

Opposing Pass

Two jets fly directly at each other at a speed of approaching 400 miles per hour & a height of 100 feet - this happens over the airfield, (for safety reasons) but when they come out of that a jet does come over the viewing area.
31st January 2025 31st Jan 25

Carole Sandford

Christine Sztukowski ace
Really amazing
January 31st, 2025  
Beverley ace
Beautiful to see… wonderful capture. The smoke trails and speed is pretty stunning.
January 31st, 2025  
Casablanca ace
Brilliant catch
January 31st, 2025  
KV ace
Awesome. An amazing feat of precision and skill.
January 31st, 2025  
