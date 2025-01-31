Sign up
Previous
Photo 3086
Opposing Pass
Two jets fly directly at each other at a speed of approaching 400 miles per hour & a height of 100 feet - this happens over the airfield, (for safety reasons) but when they come out of that a jet does come over the viewing area.
31st January 2025
31st Jan 25
Carole Sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
Years 1 to 9
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
30th January 2025 12:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
arrows
,
pass
,
waddington
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Really amazing
January 31st, 2025
Beverley
ace
Beautiful to see… wonderful capture. The smoke trails and speed is pretty stunning.
January 31st, 2025
Casablanca
ace
Brilliant catch
January 31st, 2025
KV
ace
Awesome. An amazing feat of precision and skill.
January 31st, 2025
