Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3089
FOR 3 Round the Block
This is walking along the Main Street in our village, with the village green ( such as it is, it’s just a triangular piece of grass). If you keep going you come to the school, church & Steve’s fruit & veg stall.
3rd February 2025
3rd Feb 25
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
4512
photos
176
followers
150
following
846% complete
View this month »
3082
3083
3084
3085
3086
3087
3088
3089
Latest from all albums
3085
1341
3086
1342
3087
3088
3089
1343
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Years 1 to 9
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
the
,
village
,
round
,
block
,
for2025
Barb
ace
Nice to see a bit of where you live, Carole! ☺️
February 3rd, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Nice open space.
February 3rd, 2025
Sue Cooper
ace
Looks and sounds like a nice village.
February 3rd, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close