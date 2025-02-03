Previous
FOR 3 Round the Block

This is walking along the Main Street in our village, with the village green ( such as it is, it’s just a triangular piece of grass). If you keep going you come to the school, church & Steve’s fruit & veg stall.
3rd February 2025 3rd Feb 25

Carole Sandford

@carole_sandford
Barb ace
Nice to see a bit of where you live, Carole! ☺️
February 3rd, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Nice open space.
February 3rd, 2025  
Sue Cooper ace
Looks and sounds like a nice village.
February 3rd, 2025  
