Photo 3090
FOR 4 Round the Block
Our village Church, taken just outside the railings. The spire always reminds me of ones we used to see in Germany.
4th February 2025
4th Feb 25
Carole Sandford
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Tags
church
the
village
round
block
for2025
Casablanca
Super tower and lovely sky behind
February 4th, 2025
Susan Wakely
I like how the contrail are coming from or going to the spire.
February 4th, 2025
Michelle
Lovely b&w capture, I always find churches really spooky when in b&w
February 4th, 2025
