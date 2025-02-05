Previous
FOR 5 round the block. by carole_sandford
Photo 3091

FOR 5 round the block.

Cathedral towers as seen from the castle car park this evening. We’ve been out all day & called into Lincoln to get something to eat on the way home. So this photo, is round someone else’s block.
5th February 2025 5th Feb 25

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
846% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
The towers look so nice illuminated.
February 5th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Stunning
February 5th, 2025  
Phil Sandford ace
Looks very very good in B&W
February 5th, 2025  
KWind ace
Looks so great in B&W!
February 5th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact