Photo 3092
FOR 6 round the block
This a sign at the entrance to a farm on the edge of our village. The figures are black, so give a silhouette appearance. If you feel inclined to, you can zoom in on right side of the image & see the cathedral on the horizon in the distance.
6th February 2025
6th Feb 25
2
2
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Tags
village
,
farm
,
for2025
Shutterbug
ace
I love the figures. B&W is perfect for this.
February 6th, 2025
Oli Lindenskov
Great B&W shot👍😊
February 6th, 2025
