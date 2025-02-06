Previous
FOR 6 round the block by carole_sandford
Photo 3092

FOR 6 round the block

This a sign at the entrance to a farm on the edge of our village. The figures are black, so give a silhouette appearance. If you feel inclined to, you can zoom in on right side of the image & see the cathedral on the horizon in the distance.
6th February 2025 6th Feb 25

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
847% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
I love the figures. B&W is perfect for this.
February 6th, 2025  
Oli Lindenskov
Great B&W shot👍😊
February 6th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact