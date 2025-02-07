Sign up
Previous
Photo 3093
FOR 7 Around the Block
This is Steve’s fruit & veg stall in our village. It was started during COVID & has remained. It’s handy to pop & get stuff, particularly if you have run out of something.
7th February 2025
7th Feb 25
5
1
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
4519
photos
177
followers
150
following
847% complete
3086
3087
3088
3089
3090
3091
3092
3093
Tags
fruit
,
village
,
&
,
veg
,
for2025
,
steve’s
Oli Lindenskov
Great pic😊
February 7th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Good that the business continues.
February 7th, 2025
Diana
ace
How fabulous for everyone.
February 7th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
How wonderful !
February 7th, 2025
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
nice!
February 7th, 2025
