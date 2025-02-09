Sign up
Previous
Photo 3095
FOR 9 Around the Block
Nearly Home.
Taken from our village green. Lots of bare branches across the view, but you can make out the houses. The one on the left as you look at the image, is ours.
9th February 2025
9th Feb 25
5
0
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
4521
photos
177
followers
150
following
847% complete
Tags
home
,
village
Casablanca
ace
Interesting colour contrast with the light and shade on the two houses
February 9th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Nice to get home on these dark and dismal days - the light seems to shine on the righteous !
February 9th, 2025
Dione Giorgio
Lovely edit.
February 9th, 2025
Michelle
Lovely b&w capture
February 9th, 2025
Beverley
ace
A lovely sunny home… lovely countryside
February 9th, 2025
