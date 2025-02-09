FOR 9 Around the Block

Previous
Photo 3095

Nearly Home.
Taken from our village green. Lots of bare branches across the view, but you can make out the houses. The one on the left as you look at the image, is ours.
9th February 2025 9th Feb 25

Carole Sandford

@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Casablanca ace
Interesting colour contrast with the light and shade on the two houses
February 9th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Nice to get home on these dark and dismal days - the light seems to shine on the righteous !
February 9th, 2025  
Dione Giorgio
Lovely edit.
February 9th, 2025  
Michelle
Lovely b&w capture
February 9th, 2025  
Beverley ace
A lovely sunny home… lovely countryside
February 9th, 2025  
