Photo 3097
FOR 11 Vintage
This is the pocket watch that I bought Phil when he was promoted to sergeant, to wear with his Mess Dress, back in Army days. So, not as vintage as yesterday’s clock, but about 35 yrs old, so does qualify.
11th February 2025
11th Feb 25
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Tags
vintage
,
watch
,
for2025
Shutterbug
ace
Terrific capture of the beautiful highlights.
February 11th, 2025
Barb
ace
Beautiful capture of this very special pocket watch!!
February 11th, 2025
Lin
ace
Beautifully captured.
February 11th, 2025
