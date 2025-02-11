Previous
FOR 11 Vintage by carole_sandford
Photo 3097

FOR 11 Vintage

This is the pocket watch that I bought Phil when he was promoted to sergeant, to wear with his Mess Dress, back in Army days. So, not as vintage as yesterday’s clock, but about 35 yrs old, so does qualify.
11th February 2025 11th Feb 25

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
848% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
Terrific capture of the beautiful highlights.
February 11th, 2025  
Barb ace
Beautiful capture of this very special pocket watch!!
February 11th, 2025  
Lin ace
Beautifully captured.
February 11th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact