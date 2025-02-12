Previous
FOR 12 Vintage by carole_sandford
Photo 3098

FOR 12 Vintage

The record player is new, but the concept is vintage. The Queen Album is vintage too from 1995 released after Freddie’s death.
12th February 2025 12th Feb 25

Carole Sandford

@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Really lovely scene. Fav.
February 12th, 2025  
What an amazing vintage story… beautifully done… love it!
February 12th, 2025  
Loved Freddie! Cried when he died.
February 12th, 2025  
