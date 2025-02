FOR 13 Vintage

Came across this when I was looking for something to photograph today. It’s a Royal College of Nursing crest badge. Since 1920 there has been several badges, this particular one came into existence around 1975.

The Royal College of Nursing is the world’s largest union & professional body.

Nurses these days don’t wear badges & it is a very changed profession since the days when when I started in 1980.