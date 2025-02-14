Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3100
FOR 14 Vintage
A vintage photo of a vintage couple - us.
Not sure of the exact year, but 19996/1997.Sgts Mess Christmas Ball. The watch I photographed the other day would have been worn ( can just see the chain if zoom in). We were in Cyprus at the time.
14th February 2025
14th Feb 25
7
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
4527
photos
177
followers
150
following
849% complete
View this month »
3093
3094
3095
3096
3097
3098
3099
3100
Latest from all albums
3094
3095
3096
3097
3098
3099
1347
3100
Photo Details
Views
16
Comments
7
Fav's
3
Album
Years 1 to 9
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
vintage
,
us
,
for2025
Barb
ace
Such a very lovely couple..then and now! Happy Valentine's Day, Carole and Phil! 💖
February 14th, 2025
Babs
ace
Perfect for Valentine's day. You both scrub up well
February 14th, 2025
Sue Cooper
ace
A great photo.
February 14th, 2025
Michelle
Lovely happy capture
February 14th, 2025
Shutterbug
ace
Terrific Valentine’s photo. Very nice looking couple.
February 14th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
A lovely photo.
February 14th, 2025
Pat Knowles
ace
A very handsome couple! You both look lovely Carole! Must have been an interesting life!
February 14th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close