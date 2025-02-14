Previous
FOR 14 Vintage by carole_sandford
Photo 3100

FOR 14 Vintage

A vintage photo of a vintage couple - us.
Not sure of the exact year, but 19996/1997.Sgts Mess Christmas Ball. The watch I photographed the other day would have been worn ( can just see the chain if zoom in). We were in Cyprus at the time.
14th February 2025 14th Feb 25

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
849% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Barb ace
Such a very lovely couple..then and now! Happy Valentine's Day, Carole and Phil! 💖
February 14th, 2025  
Babs ace
Perfect for Valentine's day. You both scrub up well
February 14th, 2025  
Sue Cooper ace
A great photo.
February 14th, 2025  
Michelle
Lovely happy capture
February 14th, 2025  
Shutterbug ace
Terrific Valentine’s photo. Very nice looking couple.
February 14th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
A lovely photo.
February 14th, 2025  
Pat Knowles ace
A very handsome couple! You both look lovely Carole! Must have been an interesting life!
February 14th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact