Previous
FOR 16 Vintage by carole_sandford
Photo 3102

FOR 16 Vintage

Final one for vintage & I give you a decanter . Not really used very often now, but I suppose a “nice to have”. Bit of an arty pov too.
16th February 2025 16th Feb 25

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
849% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beverley ace
I like your arty pov… and th reflections. Lovely piece
February 16th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Simply beautiful ! fav
February 16th, 2025  
Casablanca ace
Very sparkly and I like the muted reflection
February 16th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Fantastic
February 16th, 2025  
LTaylor ace
exquisite
February 16th, 2025  
Barb ace
What a gorgeous decanter! You have captured it beautifully, Carole!
February 16th, 2025  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
sweet
February 16th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
This looks a lovely crystal decanter.
February 16th, 2025  
Diana ace
Fabulous capture and pov, beautiful glassware.
February 16th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact