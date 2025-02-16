Sign up
FOR 16 Vintage
Final one for vintage & I give you a decanter . Not really used very often now, but I suppose a “nice to have”. Bit of an arty pov too.
16th February 2025
16th Feb 25
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Beverley
ace
I like your arty pov… and th reflections. Lovely piece
February 16th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Simply beautiful ! fav
February 16th, 2025
Casablanca
ace
Very sparkly and I like the muted reflection
February 16th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Fantastic
February 16th, 2025
LTaylor
ace
exquisite
February 16th, 2025
Barb
ace
What a gorgeous decanter! You have captured it beautifully, Carole!
February 16th, 2025
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
sweet
February 16th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
This looks a lovely crystal decanter.
February 16th, 2025
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture and pov, beautiful glassware.
February 16th, 2025
