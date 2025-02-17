Sign up
Photo 3103
FOR 17 Composition
A white hellebore from the garden, shot using the rule of thirds composition.
17th February 2025
17th Feb 25
9
5
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Tags
of
,
thirds
,
composition
,
rule
,
for2025
moni kozi
Stunning, particularly in dark mode
February 17th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
So lovely.
February 17th, 2025
Barb
ace
Striking capture!
February 17th, 2025
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
oh cute! wow I'm behind so now I'm really thinking for the composition week!
February 17th, 2025
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely image
February 17th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Great shot !
February 17th, 2025
Oli Lindenskov
Great shot👍😊
February 17th, 2025
Shutterbug
ace
Rule of thirds and negative space. Beautiful high contrast image.
February 17th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Wow… very pretty
February 17th, 2025
