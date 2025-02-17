Previous
FOR 17 Composition by carole_sandford
FOR 17 Composition

A white hellebore from the garden, shot using the rule of thirds composition.
17th February 2025 17th Feb 25

Carole Sandford

@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
moni kozi
Stunning, particularly in dark mode
February 17th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
So lovely.
February 17th, 2025  
Barb ace
Striking capture!
February 17th, 2025  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh cute! wow I'm behind so now I'm really thinking for the composition week!
February 17th, 2025  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely image
February 17th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Great shot !
February 17th, 2025  
Oli Lindenskov
Great shot👍😊
February 17th, 2025  
Shutterbug ace
Rule of thirds and negative space. Beautiful high contrast image.
February 17th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Wow… very pretty
February 17th, 2025  
