Previous
Photo 3104
FOR 18 Composition
Another rule of thirds, from a couple of weeks ago. One Red Arrow in the midst of clouds & smoke.
18th February 2025
18th Feb 25
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
4535
photos
178
followers
151
following
3097
3098
3099
3100
3101
3102
3103
3104
3101
1348
3102
1349
3103
1350
3104
1351
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
Years 1 to 9
Taken
17th February 2025 3:22pm
red
,
sky
,
arrow
,
for2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Blending with the clouds.
February 18th, 2025
