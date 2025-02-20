Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3106
FOR 20 Composition
A landscape image, with the leading line of the stream heading towards Lincoln. There is drama in the clouds & reflections in the water.
20th February 2025
20th Feb 25
4
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
4539
photos
180
followers
152
following
850% complete
View this month »
3099
3100
3101
3102
3103
3104
3105
3106
Latest from all albums
3103
1350
3104
1351
3105
1352
3106
1353
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
Years 1 to 9
Taken
17th June 2024 10:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
landscape
,
leading
,
line
,
composition
,
for2025
Gillian Brown
ace
Lovely
February 20th, 2025
Michelle
Lovely dramatic capture
February 20th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Interesting dramatic clouds
February 20th, 2025
Phil Sandford
ace
Wonderful
February 20th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close