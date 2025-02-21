Previous
FOR 21 Composition by carole_sandford
Photo 3107

FOR 21 Composition

Another Red Arrows shot. Could be rule of thirds, diagonals.
21st February 2025 21st Feb 25

Carole Sandford

Casablanca ace
It could indeed. Nice in mono
February 21st, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Fabulous
February 21st, 2025  
Beverley ace
Superb…
February 21st, 2025  
Shutterbug ace
Terrific. I like the way they look like they are coming right at you.
February 21st, 2025  
Lesley ace
Wow - amazing!
February 21st, 2025  
