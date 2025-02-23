Sign up
Previous
Photo 3109
FOR 23 Composition
Flower, negative space, rule of thirds, b&w, macro.
Last one for composition.
23rd February 2025
23rd Feb 25
3
2
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
4542
photos
180
followers
152
following
3102
3103
3104
3105
3106
3107
3108
3109
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
Years 1 to 9
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
composition
,
for2025
Paul J
ace
Well done!
February 23rd, 2025
Diana
ace
Beautifully captured.
February 23rd, 2025
Krista Marson
ace
fantastic macro
February 23rd, 2025
