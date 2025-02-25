Previous
FOR 25 kitchen by carole_sandford
Photo 3111

FOR 25 kitchen

This chef duck sits in our kitchen window. In front of him is also a a stone from the beach.
25th February 2025 25th Feb 25

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
852% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Very lovely…
February 25th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Great looking character.
February 25th, 2025  
Kate ace
You always have a chef in the kitchen!
February 25th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact