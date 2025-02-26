Previous
FOR 26 Kitchen by carole_sandford
Photo 3112

FOR 26 Kitchen

Two signs that hang on the door knob of the glasses cupboard. I don’t think they need any explanation 😜
26th February 2025 26th Feb 25

Carole Sandford

Brennie B
Oh I like this
February 26th, 2025  
Phil Sandford ace
The bottom heart is a lie
February 26th, 2025  
Casablanca ace
But.....she is a lovely lady! 😅
February 26th, 2025  
Michelle
Love them!
February 26th, 2025  
Shutterbug ace
LOL! Terrific hangers.
February 26th, 2025  
Diana ace
I love them and need them! Where did you find it Carole?
February 26th, 2025  
Judith Johnson ace
Brilliant!
February 26th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ha ha ! brilliant , my next door neighbours have a similar sign in their porch !!
February 26th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
@phil_sandford are you saying that Carole is not a lovely lady. 😉
February 26th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
@ludwigsdiana the grumpy old man one, I think was bought in Cornwall, but I think Amazon also sold them, but it was quite a while ago. The cake one I think was a craft stall, also a while ago.
February 26th, 2025  
Sue Cooper ace
I absolutely LOVE these two hearts. They're brilliant. I shall look out for similar ones. Fav.
February 26th, 2025  
Barb ace
Fun hearts!
February 26th, 2025  
