FOR 27 kitchen by carole_sandford
Photo 3113

FOR 27 kitchen

We have been to Cambridgeshire today & got back around 7:30 this evening. Making a cuppa was the first thing to do when we got in. This is our kettle, it boils the amount of water you need for that cup ( adjustable for different size cups).
27th February 2025 27th Feb 25

Carole Sandford

Casablanca ace
How intriguing!
February 27th, 2025  
JackieR 🤓 ace
Clever
February 27th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
I'm just looking at your lovely mug!
February 27th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Great action shot
February 27th, 2025  
Babs ace
What a clever kettle.
February 27th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Great gadget.
February 27th, 2025  
