Previous
Photo 3113
FOR 27 kitchen
We have been to Cambridgeshire today & got back around 7:30 this evening. Making a cuppa was the first thing to do when we got in. This is our kettle, it boils the amount of water you need for that cup ( adjustable for different size cups).
27th February 2025
27th Feb 25
6
0
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
4549
photos
180
followers
152
following
852% complete
Views
9
Comments
6
Album
Years 1 to 9
Tags
kitchen
,
kettle
,
cuppa
,
for2025
Casablanca
ace
How intriguing!
February 27th, 2025
JackieR 🤓
ace
Clever
February 27th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
I'm just looking at your lovely mug!
February 27th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Great action shot
February 27th, 2025
Babs
ace
What a clever kettle.
February 27th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Great gadget.
February 27th, 2025
