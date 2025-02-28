Sign up
Previous
Photo 3114
FOR 28 kitchen
Last kitchen photo, similar to the first one posted one month ago, but looking the other way ( think of them as bookends for the challenge).
28th February 2025
28th Feb 25
3
2
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
4551
photos
180
followers
152
following
853% complete
View this month »
3107
3108
3109
3110
3111
3112
3113
3114
Latest from all albums
1354
3111
3112
1355
3113
1356
1357
3114
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
Years 1 to 9
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
kitchen
,
last
,
for2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A beautiful and well laid out kitchen ! Envious , as it looks spacious, while mine is rather small .
February 28th, 2025
Kathy A
ace
Lovely looking kitchen
February 28th, 2025
Babs
ace
Beautiful shot of your kitchen.
February 28th, 2025
